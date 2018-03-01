Nice today but major Nor'easter on the way

We have another nice day on the way! However we are still expecting a major Nor'easter to effect southern New England starting tonight through Saturday.

Today will stray bright with temperatures coming up quickly. Temperatures return to the 50s this afternoon with increasing clouds and a light northeasterly breeze.

A strong area of low pressure will move though the Ohio Valley today and a second area of low pressure will start developing off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Energy from the system to our west will transfer to the coastal low, which will allow for rapidly strengthening. Rain will push in from the southwest tonight and spread across all of southern New England with some snow mixing in north of Rt. 2 in the high elevations.

As the low pressure deepens to our south, winds will whip in from the northeast. Winds here in western Mass may gust to 40-50mph at times during the during the afternoon and evening tomorrow especially across the hills. Stronger winds are expected in eastern Mass and Rhode Island and High Wind Watches and Warning have been issued there.

Rain continues much of tomorrow in the valley, eventually changing over to wet snow tomorrow late-afternoon. Rain amounts will reach between 1-2" of rain then some snow may accumulate into tomorrow night. Snow will last longer in the high terrain of the Berkshires and northern hill towns and could end up with several inches of wet snow by tomorrow night. Either way, the higher in elevation you go, the higher the snow totals. Snow totals should range from 1-3" in the lower valley to then build to 6+" through Franklin county, western Hampden, Hampshire and Berkshire county. Areas that stay all snow (The highest terrain of the hills could see 12" of snow)

This very powerful, slow-moving Nor'easter will continue to batter the coast with storm surge, flooding and strong wind into Saturday, but we should be dry on Saturday. We stay mostly cloudy and chilly here in western Mass with a gusty breeze.