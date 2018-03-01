Powerful nor'easter moving out, but wind stays persistent

All Winter Weather headlines have been cancelled.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 7am.

[PHOTOS: Check out pictures from the Nor'easter]

This incredibly strong Nor’easter is nearing an end and many in western Mass have already seen wet weather come to an end. A few rain and snow showers will be around through Saturday morning, but very spotty.

Snow amounts from this storm range from a foot in Plainfield, 10” in Rowe, Colrain & Savoy to around 6” in Heath, Hawley, Leyden, & Goshen, about 5” in Blandford and 0” in Springfield and most of the lower valley. Rain did mix with snow and sleet on occasion, but no accumulations were picked up as temperatures stayed near 40 most of the day.

Wind gusts in western Mass reached 52mph at Barnes in Westfield during the afternoon and many other locations recorded gusts to 40mph at least. Out east, the coast saw winds gust to 60-90mph with a top wind gust of 93mph recorded in Barnstable!

Flooding in the valley was minor with a good deal of ponding on roads as rainfall amounts reached a half inch to just over an inch. Rain amounts were significantly higher farther east from Worcester county to the coast-with some spots topping 5". Flooding continues along the coast and may end up being one of the worst coastal flooding events on record.

This powerful low will continue drifting southeast, away from the coast, allowing most to stay dry Saturday. We remain cloudy in western Mass and quite breezy with occasional gusts to 30-40mph. Temperatures return to the lower and middle 40s, but it will feel colder. Wind will continue to gradually diminish and Sunday is looking much quieter with some sunshine on tap. High pressure building to our north will keep us cooler and brisk Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 40s.

Our next storm system moves across the country and toward New England Tuesday night. With the system moving in from the west, light snow is looking most likely for Wednesday morning. However, heavier precipitation is possible later Wednesday as a coastal low takes shape. Precip type and amounts depend on the track this storm takes, so it’s another one to watch.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.