Man transported to hospital after stabbing in Springfield

One person has been transported to the hospital following a stabbing on Wednesday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a stabbing outside the 0-100 block of Greenwich Street around 10:35 p.m. last night.

The male victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center. The severity of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating this incident.

This is the fourth stabbing reported out of Springfield in recent weeks.

