Two arrested in Chicopee on drug, child endangerment charges

Two people are under arrest after police received a report of them sleeping in a car.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers responded to a report of two people sleeping in a vehicle in a Springfield Street parking lot around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

As police approached the car, a witness reportedly told officers that the driver and passenger appeared to be doing drugs and were asleep.

Wilk said that when officers went to the driver’s side to speak with the driver, identified as Chelsea Labossiere of Belchertown, they said she appeared to have just woken up, had blood shot eyes, and was unable to answer simple questions.

Police reported there was also one-year-old child in a car seat in the back of the car.

One officer then observed a white wrapper in the door handle inside of the car which he believed to be for heroin.

Both Labossiere and the passenger, identified as Christopher Vilbon of Heath, were asked if they needed medical attention, but they refused.

"The passenger told officers they were there 'waiting for my mother coming from Cape Cod,'" Wilk added.

Upon further investigation, officers found more heroin wrappers as well as 10 packages of heroin inside the car.

After being asked if there were any other drugs in the vehicle, Vilbon allegedly said that he had some in his pocket. Officers then located another bundle of heroin.

Both Labossiere and Vilbon were arrested on charges of possession of a Class A drug and reckless endangerment of a child. They were released on personal recognizance and a fee and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Chicopee District Court.

The child was checked out and found to be not harmed and is now in DCF care. Wilk noted that Labossiere and Vilbon are the child's parents.

