Berkshire Co. D.A. David Capeless announces retirement

The top prosecutor in Berkshire County is stepping down.

Berkshire County District Attorney David Capeless announced at a press conference Thursday that he will be retiring.

Capeless was appointed as D.A. in 2004 by Gov. Mitt Romney after the sudden passing of D.A. Gerard Downing. He was then elected in a special election that November and was been re-elected in 2006, 2010, and 2014.

Before becoming D.A., Capeless served as an assistant district attorney in Middlesex County from 1982 to 1990 and as first assistant district attorney in Berkshire County from 1991 to 2004.

Gov. Charlie Baker will appointing current Berkshire County First Asst. District Attorney Paul Caccaviello to now lead the office.

