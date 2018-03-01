Police looking to ID two people for alleged involvement in West - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police looking to ID two people for alleged involvement in West Springfield shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Photo provided by West Springfield Police) (Photo provided by West Springfield Police)
(Photos provided by West Springfield Police) (Photos provided by West Springfield Police)
(Photos provided by West Springfield Police) (Photos provided by West Springfield Police)
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Investigators are asking for your help in identifying two people in relation to a West Springfield shooting.

West Springfield Police said Thursday that they are looking to identify a man and woman seen in surveillance pictures for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a Riverdale Street motel on January 24 that injured two people.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Police Detective Bureau at (413) 263-3210 or 'Text-a-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type solve and your tip.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.