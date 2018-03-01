Police looking to ID two people for alleged involvement in West Springfield shooting

Investigators are asking for your help in identifying two people in relation to a West Springfield shooting.

West Springfield Police said Thursday that they are looking to identify a man and woman seen in surveillance pictures for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a Riverdale Street motel on January 24 that injured two people.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Police Detective Bureau at (413) 263-3210 or 'Text-a-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type solve and your tip.

