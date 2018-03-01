Family and friends of Jo Ringer react to Berkshire D.A.'s announcement

As Western Mass News was first to report, investigators continue to search the woods of Hatfield after human remains were discovered yesterday.

Friends of missing woman Jo Ringer said that they believe the remains are hers.

The Berkshire County District Attorney's office has been leading the investigation.

Hours after those remains were found yesterday, and family and friends of Ringer gathered in the woods hoping for closure, the D.A.'s office sent out a press release saying today they'd be making a "major announcement."

That announcement wasn't what those close to Ringer were hoping for.

"I am announcing today that I am stepping down as Berkshire District Attorney," said D.A. David Capeless.

A retirement announcement in Pittsfield Thursday led to tears.

"I can't escape it," said Ginger Plantier, a friend of Ringer.

Plantier drove to Pittsfield Thursday for a press conference where Capeless said he'd be making a "major announcement."

That announcement, Plantier and many others believed, would involve an update into the Jo Ringer homicide investigation.

Ringer disappeared on March 2, 2017.

Ringer's husband, Chad Reidy, died of an apparent suicide a month later.

In April, Capeless said the case was a homicide investigation, with Reidy as the sole suspect.

Reidy's ex-girlfriend, Laura Reilly, has been charged with misleading a police officer in the investigation.

"I've never hated a person and prayed for them at the same time in my life, but I do it every day for Laura Reilly," Plantier said.

On Wednesday, authorities announced they found human remains in the woods in Hatfield.

Friends and family of Ringer told Western Mass News that Reidy used to frequent this woodsy area and they wouldn't be surprised to learn this is where he disposed of Ringer's body - the vast remoteness seen in video from our Western Mass News SkyDrone.

"It's been another emotional roller coaster for us," Plantier added.

So, when Capeless sent out a press release Wednesday afternoon, just hours after the unidentified remains were found - saying he'd be making a "major announcement" Thursday morning - Ringer's friends and family drove to Berkshire County, hoping for news, only to find out the announcement was something more personal to Capeless.

"I know that some of you may have some questions about another matter involving the Ringer case. I will answer questions, but I would appreciate if we could address just this topic right now of my retirement," Capeless said.

Plantier noted, "It kind of feels like they used the media...to get the word out about his retirement and that's really not okay."

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.