WMass, state prepares for impacts of Nor'easter

Preparations are underway across the entire Commonwealth of Massachusetts for this pending Nor'easter.

In western Massachusetts, the focus is on rain and snow.

Gov. Charlie Baker today warned those who live on the coast to evacuate their homes in light of this Nor'easter on the way.

"This storm is going to effect the entire state," Baker said.

Baker addressed the Commonwealth Thursday ahead of the impending Nor'easter

"I just signed an order to activate the National Guard, where we expect up to 200 National Guards men and women to be working with our state and local officials over the coming days," Baker announced.



The National Guard - as well as State Police, MassDOT, the Coast Guard, the Red Cross and more - will focus their efforts on the coast of Massachusetts with dangerous coastal flooding expected.

In western Massachusetts, the amount of snow that will fall is very hard to forecast.

"In this particular case, one or two degrees might not seem like a big deal, but it can be the difference between getting almost nothing to getting almost a half a foot of snow, if not more," said First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.

MassDOT is preparing their crews to be out on Friday and Saturday, treating the 15,000 miles of roadways and they are asking drivers to remember safety tips ahead of the storm, especially with the heavy rainfall and flooding expected.

Don't drive through large puddles

Clear ice and snow from car

Slow down

