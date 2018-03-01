Two people shot, 1 in critical condition following incident in Springfield

One person is in critical condition following a shooting incident in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that there was "an incident involving people in two cars" near Parker Street and Boston Road.

Walsh added that further investigation showed that people in each of two cars were shooting at each other.

Another person in one car suffered gunshot wounds. Walsh said their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police are still looking for the second vehicle and those who were inside that car.

Our crew on-scene saw several evidence markers in the roadway on Parker Street.

Walsh noted that the incident is not random.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.