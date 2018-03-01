Two people shot following incident on Parker St. in Springfield

Two people are hospitalized after an incident Thursday afternoon in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that there was "an incident involving people in two cars" near Parker Street and Boston Road.

Walsh added that further investigation showed that people in each of two cars were shooting at each other.

Two people in one car suffered gunshot wounds and took themselves to Baystate Medical Center. Their conditions are not immediately known.

Police are still looking for the second vehicle and those who were inside that car.

Our crew on-scene saw several evidence markers in the roadway on Parker Street.

Walsh noted that the incident is not random.

The investigation remains ongoing.

