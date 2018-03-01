Monson PD seek to identify counterfeit bill suspects

Monson Police are asking for the public's help to identify two people they say attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a liquor store last Sunday.

According to a post on the Monson Police Departments Facebook page, the two men pictured in surveillance video entered Adams Liquor on February 25 at around 8 p.m.

Monson Police said suspects were last seen heading south on Main Street in a small green car with Connecticut license plates.

After police interviewed the store clerk, the suspects are believed to have ties in Stafford, Connecticut.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Szymanski at 413-893-9500 extension 116.

