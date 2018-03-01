PD: false info about threats leads to application for criminal complaint

Investigators are seeking a criminal complaint against a juvenile after false information was allegedly reported to police.

Wilbraham Police Sgt. Edward Lennon said that the complaint alleges that "the juvenile provided false information to the Wilbraham Police Department regarding an investigation into potential threats being made at the Minnechaug Regional High School."

Authorities conducted an investigation and it was found that no threats were made.

Lennon noted that although the investigation found that police received false information, an extra police presence is anticipated within the schools.

Anyone with concerns can contact Wilbraham School Resource Officer Dan Menard from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at (413) 596-3837.

