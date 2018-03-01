Hampden files lawsuit seeking injunction to prevent school closure

The town of Hampden is suing the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District to prevent the closing of Thornton Burgess Middle School.

Under the plan, Burgess would merge with Green Meadows Elementary School.

However, town officials said that they have received complaints from parents about the impact on staff and programming.

The lawsuit alleges that the regional school district agreement has been violated. That allows students from Hampden in grades kindergarten through eight to go to school in facilities located in town.

A hearing on the injunction request will be held on March 8 in Hampden County Superior Court.

