Police investigating after deceased bodies found in West Brookfi - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING

Police investigating after deceased bodies found in West Brookfield home

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Photo: CNN / WCVB) (Photo: CNN / WCVB)
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A large crime scene is developing along Old Warren Road in West Brookfield.

That road is located off of West Main Street (Route 9), not far from the Quaboag River.

West Brookfield Patrolman Craig Charron told Western Mass News that a "few people" were found deceased inside a home along the road.

WCVB-TV reports that the state fire marshal's office has been called in to assist at the scene.

Charron noted that West Brookfield Police, Mass. State Police, and the Worcester County District Attorney's office are on-scene investigating.

Calls to the Worcester County D.A.'s office seeking more information have not yet been returned.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.