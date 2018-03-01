Police investigating after deceased bodies found in West Brookfield home

A large crime scene is developing along Old Warren Road in West Brookfield.

That road is located off of West Main Street (Route 9), not far from the Quaboag River.

West Brookfield Patrolman Craig Charron told Western Mass News that a "few people" were found deceased inside a home along the road.

WCVB-TV reports that the state fire marshal's office has been called in to assist at the scene.

Charron noted that West Brookfield Police, Mass. State Police, and the Worcester County District Attorney's office are on-scene investigating.

Calls to the Worcester County D.A.'s office seeking more information have not yet been returned.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

