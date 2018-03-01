Woman, 3 children found dead inside West Brookfield home

A woman and three young children were found dead inside a home on Old Warren Road in West Brookfield,

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says police were called to the home Thursday afternoon for a well-being check and found the bodies in an upstairs bedroom.

The children were ages 2, 5, and 7 years old, according to Early.

The D.A. noted the deaths are considered suspicious, but there is no threat to the public.

That road is located off of West Main Street (Route 9), not far from the Quaboag River.

The superintendent of the Quaboag Regional School District wrote on Facebook late Thursday that he was informed earlier of "a tragedy involving two West Brookfield Elementary School students." He says there will be extra grief counseling available on Friday for all students and staff.

Further information on the incident was not provided.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

