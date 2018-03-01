Suspect in Palmer home invasion arrested in Baltimore

A man wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Palmer is in custody.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that 36-year-old Freddy Rosario of Springfield has been arraigned in a Massachusetts courtroom following his arrest in Baltimore.

Rosario had been wanted following an armed home invasion in Palmer back on February 11.

Leydon explained that on Monday, February 19, Baltimore Police pulled over a vehicle after a report of that car being stolen.

Investigators determined that after Rosario was the passenger in that vehicle, he reportedly told police that he had a warrant out in Massachusetts.

Rosario was then arrested and appeared in court in Maryland on February 21, where he waived extradition and came back to Hampden County.

Prosecutors allege that Rosario is an accomplice to 48-year-old Benny Flores of Springfield, who was fatally shot during a reported home invasion last month.

At his arraignment Thursday, bail was set for Rosario at $10,000 cash with several conditions including that he stay drug and alcohol free, voluntarily enter a residential treatment program or similar drug treatment program approved by probation, weekly check-ins with probation, and orders to stay away and have no contact with the victim.

Dimitri Bryant, 21, of Palmer - who was the homeowner who investigators said shot Flores - was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The case remains under investigation.

