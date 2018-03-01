Investigation into human remains continues in Hatfield woods

Police continue to comb through the woods in Hatfield after announcing yesterday they found human remains.

The remains have not been identified, but friends and family of missing woman Jo Ringer told Western Mass News that they have reason to believe these are her remains.

Ringer's car was found just in Easthampton shortly after her disappearance and ironically, tomorrow is the one year anniversary of her disappearance.

Friends and family were in the midst of planning a vigil for this weekend when they heard that police found human remains in the woods in Hatfield.

In new video captured exclusively by Western Mass News, you can see a growing police presence in Hatfield as investigators search the woods where they found human remains yesterday.

"In our mind, we're all family and that's the most amazing thing," Ginger Plantier, a friend of Ringer.



In an exclusive interview, Plantier told Western Mass News why she believes the remains are those of her good friend Jo Ringer, who disappeared one year ago.

Ringer's husband, Chad Reidy, died of an apparent suicide a month after Ringer disappeared. He was named the sole suspect in the homicide investigation.

"This is a place that Chad Reidy was known to frequent," Plantier added.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the remains.

Dozens of police cruisers lined the land leading up to a remote, expansive section of town, as seen from our Western Mass News SkyDrone.

Hours after police announced they found human remains here, Berkshire County D.A. David Capeless said he'd make a "major announcement" Thursday morning.

Friends and family of Ringer believed his announcement would be an update on the case, or perhaps a confirmation of the identity of the remains, but "I am announcing today that I am stepping down," Capeless said Thursday.

It was actually a retirement declaration.



"It was in poor taste to hold this press conference after sending out a vague press release to news stations in a different county who all were waiting to hear information on a possibly big break in a case that wasn't related to today's press conference," Plantier explained.

Ted Seymour, a friend of Ringer, noted "We were falsely led on this and I felt it was wrong on the prosecution."



Seymour and Plantier told Western Mass News that loved ones are holding out hope.



"This is Jo's way of bringing us all together and making us a family."

Reidy's ex-girlfriend, Laura Reilly, faces three charges of misleading a police officer in the investigation.

It's not clear whether the discovery of remains could change those charges.

