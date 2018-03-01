UMass Amherst police determine social media threat to be unfounded

A threatening social media post that originated in North Carolina caused a stir among students at UMass Amherst.

Western Mass News learned the threat was posted on Snapchat by a juvenile who said they would "shoot up Southwest".

The Snapchat post made it's way to students at UMass Amherst who thought that person was referring to Southwest campus.

It turns out the juvenile was referring to Southwest Middle School in Charolette-Mecklenburg, North Carolina.

UMass Amherst Spokesperon Ed Blaguszewski told Western Mass News the threat is not connected to UMass.

The juvenile in North Carolina has been arrested for posting that threat.

