Berkshire DA: Human remains found are missing Clarksburg woman\

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office has identified the human remains that were found in Hatfield on Wednesday as missing Clarksburg woman, Jo Ringer.

"Dr. Kathleen Crowley, a Forensic Odonatologist at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston made a positive identification from dental records of 39- year-old Joanne Ringer," said Fred Lantz, Spokeperson for the Berkshire D.A.

Ringer's remains were found deep in the woods in Hatfield on Thursday.

Ringer was reported missing in March 2, 2017.

Her vehicle was found in Easthampton in March 6, 2017. Her husband, Chad Reidy was considered a prime suspect in the case. Reidy committed suicide on April 7, 2017.

