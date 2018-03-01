Emotions families experience when a loved one disappears

The pain that Jo Ringer's family has went through has been felt by others, including the family of Molly Bish.

It is a pain that no family should ever go through, but it is a reality today for too many.

No one knows what that pain feels like except those who have lived it.

"You're always living with a sense of guilt. What could I have done, how could it have been different, and fear because you don't know what happened," said Heather Bish.

That is just some of the emotions that families go through when a loved one disappears .

Heather Bish lost her sister Molly nearly 18 years ago.

Molly was abducted from her lifeguard job at Comins pond in Warren.

Her remains found three years later.

Heather Bish won't forget when she learned for definite that it was Molly's remains.

"It took me a few days almost a week to even cry. My body was in shock. It's a really difficult truth and reality. It changes your entire world, world view, perspective, and life," said Bish.

Heather Bish can feel what the family of Jo Ringer is going through.

Ringer was nearly missing for one year until on Wednesday when remains were found in Hatfield.

Heather Bish has some heartfelt advice for families who find themselves in a situation similar to hers and the family of Jo Ringer.

"As a survivor of a terrible event that happened to my family, I would encourage all family members of victims to stick together and to be strong and share their stories and use their voices .

Bish also told Western Mass News she's been in contact with Jo Ringer's daughter Savanah.

They've set up a Facebook page for families who've experienced their kind of loss, and to build support for all those families.

