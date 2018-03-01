New Englanders prepare for Friday nor'easter

Heavy wet snow that could cause power outages in western Massachusetts, Eversource has been out all week trimming trees, targeting branches in danger of coming down.

Friday's Nor'easter will effect the entire state of Massachusetts.

The coast is expected to get slammed by flooding and heavy winds, and in western Massachusetts power outages are possible so its important to think ahead and stock up.

Hill towns are expected to get the most snow on Friday, and it will be heavy. so when that weighs on trees there is a good possibility of the power going out.



"This storm is going to effect the entire state. In Berkshire County, heavy wet snow combined with strong winds may result in downed power lines and scattered outages and we are closely monitoring those forecasts as this comes to fruition," said Gov. Charlie Baker.



For many New Englander's a Nor'easter is nothing new



"We're used to it. This is New England, give it a minute it'll change," said Matt Powling.



The Governor is asking people to take this storm seriously.

Preparation is key for any kind of storm. Many should keep supplies like batteries, and flashlights ready to go, just in case.



Eversource wants to remind its customers what to do through out the storm.



Before the storm:

Build a storm kit

Charge devices



During the storm:

Stay connected to Eversource online



After the storm:

Stay alert

Power up slowly

If you haven't done it yet its good practice to get the flashlights out tonight and make sure they work, that way you have time to pick up a few more before this storm really gets going and you can be safe.

