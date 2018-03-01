Berkshire DA identifies human remains found in Hatfield as Jo Ringer

Almost exactly one year to the day, Jo Ringer's remains are found in the woods in Hatfield.

Thursday night, news from the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office that remains found in a wooded area in Hatfield on Wednesday, are those of Jo Ringer.

Jo Ringer was reported missing on March 2, 2017, and her car was found in Easthampton four days later.

Jo was about to begin a new job there.



"I thought everything was great and when she went missing and a couple days later. I got into her Facebook and started going through all of her messages," said Savanah Ringer, Jo's daughter.



That's when Savanah said she found a history of domestic violence incidents between Ringer and husband Chad Reidy.



A month after Ringer disappeared, her husband, Chad Reidy died of an apparent suicide.



In April, Berkshire County District Attorney David Capeless ruled the case as a homicide investigation.

Chad Reidy was the sole suspect, and his ex-girlfriend Laura Reilly was charged with misleading a police officer in the investigation.



"We will continue to conduct searches in the area's of interest," said Capeless.



Savanah and Jo's family and friends held vigils over the past year, holding out hope that Jo would be found safe.

Family and friends of Jo Ringert told Western Mass News the woods where Ringer's remains were found is a place Reidy visited often.

"This is a place that Chad Reidy was known to frequent. He came here when he wanted to think and be with nature," said Ginger Plantier, a friend of Ringer.

"I love her and miss her so much and I hope that everyone that was involved pays for what they did to her. This is not the end we all miss and love her and will not let what happened be forgotten," said Jo Ringer's daughter, Savanah Ringer.

On Thursday night, Berkshire District Attorney's Office said the positive identification of Ringer's remains was made through dental records.

