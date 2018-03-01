TJO seeking help public's help in possible animal cruelty case

The Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield is asking for the public's help in a potential animal cruelty case.

TJO animal control supervisor Hannah Orenstein said that a good Samaritan found a two year old pitbull was found in the area of Baldwin Street in Springfield around midnight Thursday, unable to walk and with deep lacerations covering her front legs.

The pictures of the dog are too graphic to show.

That good Samaritan brought the wounded dog into an emergency veterinarian, but sadly, the dog needed to be euthanized due to her significant injuries.

Orenstein noted that an investigation has found that the good Samaritan does not have any ownership connection with the dog.

Officials are now looking for the public's help in possibly identifying the dog or any potential owner.

"We are concerned that this is a case of animal abuse and potentially dog fighting, both of which are felonies in Massachusetts," Orenstein explained.

The dog is described as a light brown, female pitbull type dog. It was severely emaciated and had at least one broken leg and fresh bite wounds on the front legs and chest.

The dog did not have a microchip or ID tags, had very short cropped ears and was wearing a brown collar. It also appeared that the dog had multiple litters of puppies over the course of her life.

Anyone with information is urged to contact TJO at (413) 781-1484 ext. 1 or email info@tjoconnoradoptioncenter.com.

