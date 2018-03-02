Investigation continues after four people found dead in West Brookfield home

Investigators found the bodies of a woman and three young children in a West Brookfield home Thursday afternoon and that news has sent shock waves through the community.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said that police were called to the home on Old Warren Road Thursday afternoon for a well-being check and found the bodies in an upstairs bedroom.

Three of those bodies being children that range in age from a two year old boy, a five year old boy, and a seven year old girl.

We are told that two of those children were students at West Brookfield Elementary School.

Quaboag Regional School Supt. Brett Kustigian posted on the district's Facebook page that there is going to be an extra police presence at the school and all absences across the district are excused.

Kustigian's statement went on to say: "We have numerous counselors available for support and I truly believe that school is the best place for kids today...If any families are having a difficult time today, please let an administrator know. There will be a lot of extra support staff at WBES and we are here to help."

Early noted that these deaths are considered suspicious, but there is no threat to the public.

