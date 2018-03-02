Hampshire County seeing mix of rain and snow

Team Coverage continues in Northampton amid the major Nor'easter developing in Western Mass.

Northampton DPW has been out since 4 a.m, treating the roads in preparation for the storm.

The rain has been coming down since late last night and is now beginning to change to snow, which may make it hard for drivers and the crews treating the roads.

Rich Parasiliti, Northampton DPW, told us that they are putting salt down on the roads but it can be challenging because the city is treading the line between rain and snow at the moment.

“DPW crews will be out all afternoon and evening making sure the roads are treated and clear,” Parasiliti said.

The DPW said they will begin to plow after about one inch of snow but so far Northampton has seen mostly rain.

The storm is expected to last all day.

Remember to take it slow and let the plows and sand trucks do their job.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.