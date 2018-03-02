Friday nor'easter knocked out power for thousands in western Massachusetts

Friday's Nor'easter caused some power issues across Western Massachusetts.

Around 2:45 p.m. over 2,300 Eversource customers were without power.

That number has winded down dramatically. As of 8:40 p.m. only 335 Eversource customers remain without power according to their outage map.

At one point during the day, over 600 customers were without power in Southwick and Montague.

Eversource told Western Mass News that the outages in Southwick are primarily due to a broken pole near Hastings Road.

National Grid is reporting a little over 330 outages across the four western counties. Many of those are in Sheffield, where 173 customers are without power.

National Grid noted that they have nearly 500 line crews out working to restore power in the areas where it is safe to do so.

