Over 1,000 customers without power across western Massachusetts

Friday's Nor'easter is causing some power issues across Western Massachusetts.

Eversource reports that just over 1,000 customers are without power as of 12:45 p.m.

Of those Eversource outages, over 600 customers are without power in Southwick. Dozens of outages are also being reported in several towns, including Lanesborough, Richmond, Westhampton, Windsor, Bernardston, and Chesterfield.

Eversource tells Western Mass News that the outages in Southwick are primarily due to a broken pole near Hastings Road.

National Grid is reporting spotty outages in western Massachusetts, including in Belchertown and East Longmeadow. It's estimated that those few customers will be back online by 1:45 p.m. in Belchertown and 4:45 p.m. in East Longmeadow.

