Over 2,600 customers without power across western Massachusetts

Friday's Nor'easter is causing some power issues across Western Massachusetts.

Eversource reports that just over 2,300 customers are without power as of 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Of those Eversource outages, over 600 customers are without power in Southwick and Montague. Over 100 outages have been reported in Tyringham, New Ashford, Gill, Colrain, and Richmond.

Dozens of outages are also being reported in several towns, including West Springfield, Lanesborough, and Westhampton.

Eversource tells Western Mass News that the outages in Southwick are primarily due to a broken pole near Hastings Road.

National Grid is reporting a little over 330 outages across the four western counties. Many of those are in Sheffield, where 173 customers are without power.

National Grid noted that they have nearly 500 line crews out working to restore power in the areas where it is safe to do so.

