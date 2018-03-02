State trooper accused of racist posts suspended without pay

BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts state police trooper has been suspended without pay indefinitely after a newspaper reported he had a history of racist online posts.

State Police Spokesman Dave Procopio announced the action against Trooper Matthew Sheehan on Friday. Sheehan's attorney didn't immediately respond to a message left at his office.

The Boston Globe reported that Sheehan posted racist and offensive comments on a website called MassCops under the screen name "Big Irish."

Procopio says the department is investigating whether Sheehan is the author of the posts and will take further action "if warranted."

Sheehan was put on paid leave Saturday after he fired his rifle while police were rounding up a group that had been riding off-road bikes and all-terrain vehicles on Interstate 93. An ATV driver was wounded in the foot.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.