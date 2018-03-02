Downed power lines close part of Route 66

Strong winds are causing widespread damage across Massachusetts.

Emergency crews are dealing with downed power lines on Route 66 in Huntington.

Route 66 at the Huntington-Westhampton town line is currently closed.

This weather is certainly not making it easy for Eversource crews working to make repairs.

About 425 customers are without power in Huntington and a handful of customers are out in Westhampton.

The conditions for falling trees and utility poles are ripe. The ground is saturated and the wind is exceptionally powerful.

Mass. State Police said that that section of road is expected to reopen in about four hours.

