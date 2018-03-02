Route 66 in Huntington reopened, power restored

Strong winds are causing widespread damage across Massachusetts.

Emergency crews had to close off a are section of Route 66 in Huntington while downed power lines blocked the roadway.

The road has since reopened, and power has been turned back on to those residents who live nearby.

Mother nature certainly did not make it easy for Eversource crews who are out working to make repairs across the state.

[PHOTOS: Check out pictures from today's Nor'easter]

The conditions for falling trees and utility poles are ripe. The ground is saturated and the wind is exceptionally powerful.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.