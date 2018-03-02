Nor'easter impacting Friday evening's commute

The Nor'easter that's pounding the area continues to make for some tricky travel on local roadways.

While the Pioneer Valley has seen a mixture of rain, sleet, and snow, parts of the area - particularly the hilltowns - have seen snow for most of the day.

Those wintry conditions can make for some slick roads.

The speed limit on the Mass. Pike has been reduced to 40 miles per hours from West Stockbridge to Blandford.

MassDOT said that as of 4 p.m. Friday, they had over 150 crews out working to clear roads in Berkshire County and other parts of western Massachusetts. They reported that roads conditions are ranging from wet pavement to snow covered in some areas.

Mass. State Police are warning motorists to avoid driving through flooded areas.

Some roadways, including Route 66 in Huntington, are closed due to downed power lines.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.