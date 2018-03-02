Domestic violence may play role in Jo Ringer case

Authorities confirmed late Thursday that remains found in Hatfield this week are those of a missing woman who disappeared one year ago today - Jo Ringer of Clarksburg.

In the days and weeks after Ringer disappeared last year, loved ones began searching for clues.

What they found told them more about her new marriage to the sole suspect in this homicide investigation - Chad Reidy.

Savanah Ringer, 20, reached out to Western Mass News in March 2017 to get the word about her mother, Jo Ringer, who had disappeared on March 2, 2017.

When Ringer’s husband, Chad Reidy, was found dead of an apparent suicide a month later, clues about Ringer’s disappearance came to light.

“I got into her Facebook and started going through all of her messages," Savanah Ringer explained in an earlier interview with Western Mass News.

That’s when Savanah said she found a history of domestic violence between Ringer and Reidy.

Just two weeks after Reidy was found dead, the Berkshire County District Attorney's office called him the sole suspect in this homicide investigation.

“Domestic violence instances sometimes end in homicide," said Marianne Winters, executive director of Safe Passage.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, so authorities have not yet confirmed the link, but Winters told Western Mass News that doesn’t matter so much.

“That’s how it’s being described and understood by the family and the friends. Whether or not a court process comes to that conclusion isn’t as relevant to this group of people and this community," Winters added.

According to loved ones, after Ringer’s disappearance, they discovered through Facebook messages that she felt unsafe with Reidy and that she told someone if anything happened to her, her husband did it.

“Some of the most important things people can do is to learn about domestic violence and to figure out some things that they might say if they feel like someone in their life may be at risk," Winters noted.

Ringer’s friends and family said that finding Jo’s remains brings some closure, but they are only halfway there, with a lot more work to do.

Sunday, they’ll gather for a memorial in Ringer’s honor and Safe Passage will be there too.

Again, the investigation continues as the family continues to search for answers.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of any kind of domestic violence, you can call Safe Passage's hotline at (413) 586-5066.

