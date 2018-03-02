Tree damages Northampton homeowner's car

It was an unexpected morning for a homeowner in Northampton after strong winds brought down a tree in his front yard.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but with the wind and rain made cleanup a little tricky.

The sight of chainsaws and chippers are what you saw Friday morning at a home on Powell Street in Northampton.

DPW and tree removal crews were cleaning up quite the mess for a homeowner after a pretty large tree fell in his yard.

Luckily, he wasn't inside the car, but it did do some damage to the hood.

The homeowner - who didn't want to go on-camera - told Western Mass News that he's happy everyone is safe, but the repairs could take a little while.

[PHOTOS: Check out pictures from today's Nor'easter]

Over at the DPW, crews were out for several hours before the storm hit.

"We've been out since four this morning. We treated all the routes from the streets in Florence Center towards Westhampton," said Rich Parasiliti with Northampton DPW.

Parasiliti said that this has been a challenging storm because Northampton was on the rain-snow line, but crews have been putting down a salt mix all day.

"You really have to be prepared for any kind of incident to happen because you have the combination event, where you have the heavy rain...we have catch basins that may be plugged, we have small streams that over run. We're worried about that," Parasiliti added.

Drivers were taking it slow on the roads through the city as the rain and mix came down for much of the day.

Parasiliti told Western Mass News that the DPW begins to plow after around one inch of snow.

"People should just be mindful of the weather with the winds and all kind of debris falling into the roads. Pay attention because you can go from one section of a community to the other with different conditions," Parasiliti noted.

Northampton DPW added that they will be out all night too treating the roadways as the storm winds down.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.