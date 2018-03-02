Chicopee PD: Driver cited for failing to yield in motorcycle accident

A driver involved in a serious motorcycle accident this week in Chicopee has been cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic, according to police.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News a motorcycle and another vehicle crashed on Pendleton and Oakwood Street around 5:23 p.m. on Wednesday.
The operator of the motorcycle, who was identified as 24-year-old Anthony Manzi, was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries and remains in stable condition.
Wilk said the driver who was cited is a 56-year-old Chicopee resident.
A crash reconstruction team is close to finishing their investigation.
