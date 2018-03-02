CDC confirms that Smith College student has Meningitis B

Officials with Smith College say that they now know from which strain of meningitis a student recently became ill.

Dr. Leslie Jaffe, the college's physician, and Kerry-Beth Garvey, associate director of the Schacht Center for Health and Wellness at Smith said in a campus-wide email that they received confirmation from the CDC Friday that the student who was recently diagnosed with meningitis was infected with serogroup B.

"While this is the same meningitis serogroup as last fall’s outbreak at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, it is currently not known whether the cases are related," the college noted in that email.

Smith officials noted that since the initial meningitis diagnosis last Sunday, they were working on the assumption that the strain was serogroup B and that the CDC confirmation doesn't change the college's plans.

Over 700 Meningitis B vaccines have been administered at Smith since the UMass outbreak last fall. That figure includes 400 vaccines that were given on Thursday.

Another vaccination clinic will be held for students - by appointment only - on Tuesday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, CLICK HERE.

The email noted that faculty and staff are not considered at-risk for meningitis transmission, but if an employee wants to be vaccinated, they are urged to contact their primary care provider.

