Tips on how to prevent your basement from flooding

Gusty winds and wet snow comes the concern for flooding as a powerful nor'easter pummels through New England.

All of the rain and snow could mean bad news for your basements.

But, the good news is there are a few ways to make sure you're prepared.

Dan Brookes, the Director of Sales and Marketing for 24 restore in Wilbraham gave Western Mass News tips on how to avoid water from entering into your home.

"If you can look at your gutters, make sure its clear. Gutter extenders are a good thing, good for when you get a lot of rain in short time," said Brookes.

If your home is known to have flooding, Brooke said it's best to get things off the floor and make sure your sump pump is working.

Once the storm has come and gone, if you do get water, you'll want to get it out as soon as possible to avoid mold.

Brookes said you should also call your insurance professional.

"They will determine if its groundwater or different source, and then guide you from there to see if its me who needs to clean it or something else so call them and let them guide you," Brookes explained.

When your basement starts to flood, it's tempting to try to stop it yourself.

Brookes said to use extra caution, and you'll want to make sure there's no exposed wires.

