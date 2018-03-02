Tree falls onto West Springfield house - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Tree falls onto West Springfield house

(Submitted by Ish Lopez)
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

High winds also uprooting a tree in West Springfield.

This happened Friday afternoon on Oleander Street.

You can see the top of that tree landing on the roof of that house.

Crews are on scene there.

