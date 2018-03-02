Nor'easter brings snows to the hilltowns

While areas up and down the Pioneer Valley, parts of the area saw mostly snow from the Nor'easter.

A wet, slushy snow fell upon Blandford Friday.

The conditions make it really tough to move and even tougher to drive through.

Plows have been making the rounds throughout the afternoon, but as of 6 p.m., we were still in the thick of the storm.

On the ride out, the wind and visibility made driving tricky.

However, if you think it's bad here, out on the coastline, they are dealing with dangerous flooding.

The snow is expected to continue into the evening commute.

Drivers are urged to be extra cautious.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.