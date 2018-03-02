Officials search for answers after woman, three kids found dead in home

A mother and three children were found dead inside of a West Brookfield home on Thursday.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Friday that autopsies are being performed, but no arrests have been made in this case.

Two of those children attended the town's elementary school.

Of those four people found, three were children - two of which were elementary school students in West Brookfield.

There was an extra police presence at the school Friday and absences were excused.



As investigators comb for answers, "the autopsies are being performed at this hour and we are awaiting the results," Early explained.



It was a normally scheduled school day at West Brookfield Elementary School, but two students were noticeably absent.



Early said that the mother and her children - a five year old boy and seven year old girl - were found dead in a home on Old Warren Road along with a two year old boy.

Their bodies found in an upstairs bedroom.

Quaboag Regional Schools Supt. Brett Kustigian took to Facebook to let parents know that the day would proceed as normal, but "we have numerous counselors available for support and I truly believe that school is the best place for kids today."

Kustigian added that "If any families are having a difficult time today, please let an administrator know. There will be a lot of extra support staff at WBES and we are here to help."

One parent we spoke with noted, "I think it's acceptable to a certain point. I don't think it's acceptable to say there shouldn't be any concerns to the community."



That as Early asks for those in town to share any information into the days that lead up to the wellness call and the horrific discovery at 10 Old Warren Road.

"No matter how small or insignificant you think your information may be, if you saw someone or a vehicle, we would like to talk to you," Early said.

Any information that could be helpful in this investigation can be shared with Mass. State Police at (508) 820-2121.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and have more information as it becomes available.

