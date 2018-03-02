Large pine tree lands on house in Springfield

Friday's nor'easter continues to bring heavy winds, rain, and snow across western Massachusetts.

Strong wind gusts and the heavy mix of rain and snow has caused trees to topple over into roads and onto houses.

A large pine tree happened to land on a home on 74 Wisteria Street in Springfield Friday night.

Dennis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said crews got to the home around 7:55 p.m.

Leger said two residents have been displaced from their home until repairs can be made.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

