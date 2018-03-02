2 displaced after fire breaks out inside Northampton apartment

Two Northampton residents have been displaced after a fire broke out inside a second-floor apartment Friday night.

Northampton Fire Officials told Western Mass News crews responded to the apartment complex on Carver Street after fire alarms were going off around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor apartment and determined the fire started in the kitchen.

The fire was contained in the kitchen and did not extend to any other units inside the building.

Crews from Easthampton also responded for mutual aid.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Northampton Police and the Northampton Fire Department.

