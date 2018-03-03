Springfield police look to ID ‘Hot Pockets’ thief

The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed an armed robbery in February.

Police say the incident happened at the Walgreens located at 501 Sumner Avenue on February 23, around 5:30 in the afternoon.

The suspect was seen stealing “boxes of Hot Pockets,” police said. And when he was confronted, police say he told the employee that he had a gun under his shirt.

Springfield police ask anyone with any information on who this person is to contact them.

If you have any information on who this person is, Springfield police say to either call them at 413-787-6355, send them a private message on Facebook or text CRIMES then the word SOLVE, followed by your tip.

