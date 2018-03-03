Crews respond to structure fire in Easthampton - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Crews respond to structure fire in Easthampton

Posted: Updated:
(Easthampton Police Facebook post) (Easthampton Police Facebook post)
(WMN Photo) (WMN Photo)
(WMN Photo) (WMN Photo)
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Emergency crews are currently responding to a structure fire in Easthampton.

The fire is on Northampton Street, according to Easthampton police.

It is unclear if anyone is injured.

According to Easthampton police, Northampton Street is closed between West Street and Florence Road. 

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.