Crews respond to structure fire in Easthampton

Emergency crews are currently responding to a structure fire in Easthampton.

The fire is on Northampton Street, according to Easthampton police.

It is unclear if anyone is injured.

According to Easthampton police, Northampton Street is closed between West Street and Florence Road.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.