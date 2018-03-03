West Brookfield police seeking help in family's deaths

West Brookfield police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the homicides of a mother and her three children.

The bodies of Sara Bermudez, 38, and her children Madison Bermudez, 8, James Bermudez, 6, and Michael, 2, were found in their West Brookfield home after police were called to the home around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The deaths are currently under investigation by West Brookfield Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.

Worcester County District Attorney, Joseph D. Early Jr., said police are asking anyone who has seen a yellow plastic fuel can to contact State Police Dispatch Center. Investigators determined that a yellow fuel can appears to be missing from the home.

Police also ask that anyone in the West Brookfield area with home or business surveillance cameras please contact the State Police Dispatch Center at (508) 867-1170.

