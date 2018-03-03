Remaining breezy tonight and tomorrow

Although it's been a windy afternoon at least it's been dry. Winds will slowly begin to diminish as we head through Sunday and into Monday. Our attention will turn to our next storm system as we head toward Wednesday.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight and it will remain rather breezy. Lows tonight will drop back into the middle to upper 20s. Skies will become partly sunny tomorrow with still a bit of a northerly breeze. There is the slight chance for a rain or snow shower but most of us will remain dry. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. As we head toward the beginning of the week it looks like it will remain dry with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Monday and into the middle 40s on Tuesday.

Our next storm system moves across the country and toward New England Tuesday night. With the system moving in from the west, light snow is looking most likely for Wednesday morning. However, heavier precipitation is possible later Wednesday as a coastal low takes shape. Precipitation type and amounts depend on the track this storm takes, so it's another one to watch. Here we go again!

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.