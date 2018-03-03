‘M*A*S*H’ star David Ogden Stiers has died

(Meredith) – David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H” has died. He was 75.

He was battling bladder cancer, TMZ reported.

He joined the cast of the TV show in 1977 and was nominated for two Emmys for his role.

He also voiced Cogsworth in "Beauty and the Beast" and Jumba in "Lilo & Stitch."

TMZ reported that he died peacefully in his home in Newport, Oregon.

