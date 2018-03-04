Breezy with the chance for rain/snow showers this afternoon

Our coastal low continues to slowly pull away from the region though the breezy conditions will linger today and tomorrow. We could see some rain and snow showers this afternoon, especially in the higher elevations. A more significant storm system approaches the region mid week.

Skies will become partly sunny this with still a bit of a northerly breeze. There is the chance for a few rain or snow showers this afternoon into this evening. Berkshire county and the Worcester hills have the best chance of seeing some snow showers and that could lead to a coating in those areas. Highs today will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. As we head toward the beginning of the week it looks like it will remain dry with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Monday and into the middle 40s on Tuesday.

Our next storm system moves across the country and toward New England Tuesday night. With the system moving in from the west, light snow is looking most likely for Wednesday morning. However, heavier precipitation is possible later Wednesday as a coastal low takes shape. Precipitation type and amounts depend on the track this storm takes, so it's another one to watch. Here we go again!