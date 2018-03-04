Home collapses from fire in the South End of Springfield

Firefighters were on scene of a house fire in the South End of Springfield this morning that caused the structure to collapse as smoke continued to pour out of the building.

Western Mass News saw smoke billowing up from our skycam, some distance away. This was at about 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

The Springfield Police Department confirms they were alerted to the fire on Loring Street as well. Loring St. was blocked off from Main Street to East Columbus Avenue while crews worked.

It took firefighters some time to put out the fire, pouring water all over the structure from fire trucks as flames continued to pop up.

No word from officials yet if any injuries were reported. Residents tell us that everyone got out okay. Our crew on scene did see some siding to homes with damage because of this fire.

We're also being told by residents in the area that vehicles were lost inside a garage attached to the building.

Further details weren't immediately available.

