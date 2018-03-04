Announcement expected regarding the Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee

The owner of the Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee says he expects to make an announcement on Tuesday regarding the premier full-service venue.

"I can tell you for a sneak peek that we're going to be embarking on a very aggressive re-development plan," explained Andy Yee.

He told Western Mass News on Sunday that it's something that is necessary.

"It's the end of a chapter but really the beginning of a great new one," Yee alluded to us.

The Hu Ke Lau which is located at 705 Memorial Drive, has over the years featured award-winning Polynesian shows, comedians who tour nationally, and the "best in local and regional live music." It also features a dining room where guests can sit down and enjoy Chinese cuisine.

Yee told Western Mass News that the Hu Ke Lau has been a, "Part of the Chicopee landscape" for 50 plus years and that his family has "no intention of leaving."

"Going to be a new reinvigorated and revitalized Memorial avenue," he added.

When asked about what the announcement was going to be exactly, Yee would only say, "It's time the Yee family keeps up with the Joneses."

The Yee family owns 7 other eateries and it's a business they love.

"I and my family love the hospitality restaurant industry and it all started with the Hu Ke Lau," Yee explained.

No word exactly when Tuesday the announcement would be made, but Western Mass News will continue to closely follow this developing story and we'll provide an update as more details emerge.

